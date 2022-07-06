NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares Gap Up to $30.88

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.88, but opened at $32.00. NCR shares last traded at $30.09, with a volume of 2,249 shares.
NCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NCR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of NCR by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NCR Company Profile (NYSE:NCR)
NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.
