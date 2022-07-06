NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares Gap Up to $30.88

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.88, but opened at $32.00. NCR shares last traded at $30.09, with a volume of 2,249 shares.

NCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NCR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Get NCR alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. NCR had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 26.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of NCR by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCR Company Profile (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.