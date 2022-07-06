NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Hits Market Cap of $2.51 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.46 or 0.00017112 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.51 billion and $223.68 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00091935 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00271573 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00045595 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008962 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 727,838,929 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

