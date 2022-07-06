Network International (LON:NETW) Shares Up 0.5%

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 189.40 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 186.90 ($2.26). 323,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 940,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186 ($2.25).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NETW. Citigroup cut their price objective on Network International from GBX 550 ($6.66) to GBX 505 ($6.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.45) price target on shares of Network International in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Network International in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Network International in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.30) price target on shares of Network International in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Network International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 446.67 ($5.41).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.87. The firm has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,076.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 213.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 238.96.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

