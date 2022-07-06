Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0206 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 32.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $7.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NML. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 161.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 103,736 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 164.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 29,250 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

