Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Reaches Market Cap of $26.57 Million

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000305 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004204 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00094977 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

