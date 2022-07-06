New Street Research Lowers NU (NYSE:NU) Price Target to $7.00

NU (NYSE:NUGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at New Street Research from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. New Street Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 68.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

NU stock opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. NU has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

NU (NYSE:NUGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $877.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.39 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NU will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in NU in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in NU by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in NU by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in NU in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in NU in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

