New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,840,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the May 31st total of 9,820,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NYMT stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,169,508. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20, a P/E/G ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.39%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 800.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NYMT. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

