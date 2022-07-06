New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,840,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the May 31st total of 9,820,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
NYMT stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,169,508. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20, a P/E/G ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38.
New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on NYMT. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.
