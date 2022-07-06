New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.15

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as low as C$0.13. New Zealand Energy shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 600 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.29, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.90 million and a PE ratio of -4.03.

New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.34 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that New Zealand Energy Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

New Zealand Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. The company holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. It has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

