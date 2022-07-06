NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Short Interest Up 23.2% in June

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,600 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the May 31st total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NEU opened at $302.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.35. NewMarket has a twelve month low of $285.60 and a twelve month high of $378.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $662.55 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.72%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth about $119,459,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

