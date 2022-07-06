NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Security National Bank

Security National Bank increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,201 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 2.0% of Security National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in NIKE by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,475,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,615 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in NIKE by 476.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $191,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,113 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE opened at $105.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.96 and a 200-day moving average of $131.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.96.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

