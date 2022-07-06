Nimiq Market Capitalization Tops $16.11 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $16.11 million and $346,474.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,364.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,158.30 or 0.05687822 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00028538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00246665 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.45 or 0.00616022 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00074156 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.45 or 0.00517804 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006147 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,094,544,121 coins and its circulating supply is 9,527,544,121 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

