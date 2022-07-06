Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.68. 8,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 472,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Niu Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Niu Technologies by 66.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Niu Technologies by 17.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,254,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 190,682 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Niu Technologies by 112,953.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Niu Technologies by 1,197.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 182,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 168,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Niu Technologies by 230.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 30,638 shares during the period.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

