Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.68. 8,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 472,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Niu Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.71.
Niu Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NIU)
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.
