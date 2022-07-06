Novacoin (NVC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.00

Novacoin (NVC) traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Novacoin has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $36,738.67 and approximately $4.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,884.10 or 0.99870481 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00046107 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00024762 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.