NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.37

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 30004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a current ratio of 38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 0.65.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 54,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $442,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,393.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 15.0% during the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,921,121 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 12.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 251,687 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 26,894 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 13.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,364,244 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 161,472 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 170.1% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 171,692 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 108,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 37.1% in the first quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 1,647,254 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after acquiring an additional 446,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

