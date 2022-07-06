NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) Shares Gap Down to $4.62

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.62, but opened at $4.41. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 30,004 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 51.94 and a current ratio of 51.94.
About NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG)
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NovaGold Resources (NG)
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.