Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Price Hits $0.0020 on Exchanges

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $14.62 million and $984,880.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded flat against the dollar. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,242.86 or 0.99984026 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,209,317,639 coins. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.