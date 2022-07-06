Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

NCA stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 53,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 31,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 551,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares in the last quarter. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

