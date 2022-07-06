Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,644. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 326,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 32,927 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

