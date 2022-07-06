Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:JLS)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of JLS opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average is $18.47. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $21.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLS. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

