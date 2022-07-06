Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

NYSE:NRK opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09.

Get Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

In related news, VP Michael A. Perry purchased 42,639 shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.23 per share, for a total transaction of $478,835.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,835.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Perry sold 44,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $487,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $146,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $306,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 161.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.