Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
NYSE:NRK opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09.
In related news, VP Michael A. Perry purchased 42,639 shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.23 per share, for a total transaction of $478,835.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,835.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Perry sold 44,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $487,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.
