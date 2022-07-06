Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE NXN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.87. 10,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,585. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

