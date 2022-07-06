Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0385 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:NSL opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSL. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 176.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 22,098 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 326,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 34,620 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 24.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 91,172 shares during the period.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

