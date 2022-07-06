Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0385 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:NSL opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13.
About Nuveen Senior Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.
