Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Insider Purchases £5,127.75 in Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT – Get Rating) insider Jane Tufnell bought 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 159 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £5,127.75 ($6,209.43).

Odyssean Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 164 ($1.99). The company had a trading volume of 27,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,250. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 146 ($1.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 170 ($2.06). The company has a market capitalization of £166.37 million and a P/E ratio of 687.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 157.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 160.46.

