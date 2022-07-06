Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $36,158,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,796,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,891 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,543,000 after purchasing an additional 658,453 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 441.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 690,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,431,000 after purchasing an additional 562,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,243,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,800,000 after purchasing an additional 543,430 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on OHI. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.45.

Shares of OHI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.84. 25,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,760. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.32%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

