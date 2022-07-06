Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Position Increased by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $10,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Barclays cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Macquarie cut Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.11.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE OMC opened at $63.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.82. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

