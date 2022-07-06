OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) PT Raised to €47.30 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €44.80 ($46.67) to €47.30 ($49.27) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OMVKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($50.00) to €50.00 ($52.08) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($60.42) to €59.00 ($61.46) in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($56.25) to €52.00 ($54.17) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.50 ($50.52) to €51.00 ($53.13) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($60.42) to €53.00 ($55.21) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OMV Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.05.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.15. The company had a trading volume of 13,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,619. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.28. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $66.79.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

