OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Short Interest Up 18.0% in June

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 3,170,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.58.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,167,591.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.23 per share, with a total value of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,150,000. Key Colony Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,805,000. Varde Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,521,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 957,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,936,000 after purchasing an additional 573,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightlight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,364,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OMF traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.05. 17,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,630. OneMain has a twelve month low of $34.22 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.71.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.21. OneMain had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that OneMain will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.53%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

