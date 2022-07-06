Onex Co. Plans Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0768 per share on Sunday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ONEXF opened at $48.93 on Wednesday. Onex has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $79.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.62 and a 200-day moving average of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Onex alerts:

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $158.00 million during the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 70.24%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ONEXF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Onex from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Onex from C$110.00 to C$104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Onex from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

About Onex (Get Rating)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.