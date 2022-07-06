Onex Co. Plans Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0768 per share on Sunday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ONEXF opened at $48.93 on Wednesday. Onex has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $79.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.62 and a 200-day moving average of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.53.
Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $158.00 million during the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 70.24%.
About Onex (Get Rating)
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
