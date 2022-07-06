Ontology Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. During the last week, Ontology has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $206.12 million and $14.39 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001170 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00090897 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00026831 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000580 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00017007 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001531 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00270430 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

