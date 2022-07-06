Opal (OPAL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $48,940.13

Opal (OPAL) traded up 51.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Opal has a total market cap of $48,940.13 and approximately $5.00 worth of Opal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Opal has traded up 46.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000631 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002025 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000279 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Opal

Opal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Opal’s total supply is 15,156,364 coins. The official website for Opal is www.opal-coin.com . Opal’s official Twitter account is @OpalCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Opal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

