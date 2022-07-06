Oppenheimer Comments on AGCO Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AGCO in a report issued on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.44. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $11.87 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AGCO’s FY2023 earnings at $13.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AGCO. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AGCO in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AGCO from $143.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered AGCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.18.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $96.56 on Wednesday. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $95.09 and a fifty-two week high of $150.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.51. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 414,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,095,000 after buying an additional 187,300 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in AGCO by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,403,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

