Opus Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 2.2% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Opus Capital Group LLC owned about 0.26% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $11,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 9,844 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.16. 2,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,595. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.56. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $70.09 and a 52-week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.