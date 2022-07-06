Opus Capital Group LLC Purchases 65,426 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 138.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,426 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,496,000 after buying an additional 792,002 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,797,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,452,000 after buying an additional 748,098 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,535,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 317.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,030,000 after purchasing an additional 298,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 430,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,147,000 after purchasing an additional 293,794 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.86. 27,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,378. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.35. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $57.75.

