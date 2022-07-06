Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 142 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Opus Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 339,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,083,000 after acquiring an additional 20,954 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 103,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 54,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.6% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $78.81. 161,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,646,742. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.82 billion, a PE ratio of 106.91, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.