Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 446 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Opus Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthquest Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $391,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.13. The company had a trading volume of 32,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,900. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.40.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.