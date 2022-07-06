Opus Capital Group LLC Takes Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,939 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 715.4% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,355,000 after purchasing an additional 570,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,885,239,000 after purchasing an additional 567,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,143,000 after purchasing an additional 504,363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.98. 109,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,969,408. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.19.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

