Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.51

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The stock has a market cap of C$19.06 million and a P/E ratio of -2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.78.

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$45.20 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

