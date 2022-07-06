Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.67

Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.67 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 7.58 ($0.09). Orosur Mining shares last traded at GBX 7.63 ($0.09), with a volume of 17,858 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.60 million and a PE ratio of 25.81.
About Orosur Mining (LON:OMI)
