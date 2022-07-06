Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.67

Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.67 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 7.58 ($0.09). Orosur Mining shares last traded at GBX 7.63 ($0.09), with a volume of 17,858 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.60 million and a PE ratio of 25.81.

About Orosur Mining (LON:OMI)

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its principal project is the Anzá exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

