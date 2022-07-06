Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.60-$10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.30-$3.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $88.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.81 and its 200 day moving average is $89.67. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $110.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.55.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.72. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $352.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 60.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 28.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth about $243,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

