Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($4.84) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently commented on ONT. Barclays dropped their target price on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 700 ($8.48) to GBX 500 ($6.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 790 ($9.57) to GBX 710 ($8.60) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 671 ($8.13) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Wednesday.
Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock traded up GBX 35 ($0.42) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 310 ($3.75). The company had a trading volume of 2,646,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,368. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 305.91. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 12 month low of GBX 239 ($2.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 736 ($8.91). The company has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.54.
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an alternative lab equipment.
Featured Articles
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.