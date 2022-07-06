Oxygen (OXY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.22 Million

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 5th. Oxygen has a market cap of $2.22 million and $391,842.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oxygen has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for about $0.0630 or 0.00000317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000096 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 35,252,030 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.