Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Acquires 1,570 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLG opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $397.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23.

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $291.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.60 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 21.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Stephens lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

