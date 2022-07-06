Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Buys 47 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $563,519,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,616,166,000 after purchasing an additional 646,180 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $147,976,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $936,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $90,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MCO opened at $280.05 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $251.01 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $285.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.20.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moody’s from $318.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.58.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

