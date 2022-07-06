Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,929 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.52. The company has a market cap of $150.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $57.46.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.72.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

