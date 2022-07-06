Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $185,510,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Paychex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,918,000 after acquiring an additional 553,659 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Paychex by 344.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 434,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,352,000 after acquiring an additional 337,069 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 685,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,632,000 after acquiring an additional 238,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,495,000 after acquiring an additional 195,657 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $115.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.55 and a twelve month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.77.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

