Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS stock opened at $184.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.14 and its 200 day moving average is $198.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $220.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.