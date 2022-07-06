Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 19.4% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 69,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.78.

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $1,023,329.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,055,319.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 17,087 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $1,302,200.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,026.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,333 shares of company stock worth $5,347,539 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $59.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.23. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $58.88 and a one year high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

