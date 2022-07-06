Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Has $7.23 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.4% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Starbucks by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $79.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average of $87.39. The company has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

