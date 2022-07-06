Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Clorox by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,768,000 after acquiring an additional 327,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,639,000 after purchasing an additional 54,921 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Clorox by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,335,000 after purchasing an additional 76,072 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 940,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,054,000 after purchasing an additional 151,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $140.69.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $144.75 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.64.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

