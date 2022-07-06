Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.4% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $327.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.44. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $330.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,857 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $13,773,045.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,161,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,274,490,634.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,048,829 shares of company stock valued at $328,740,043 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.65.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

